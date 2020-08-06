SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Bond County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Gallatin County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Saline County: 1 female 60s
- Union County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 unknown 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 specimens for a total of 2,937,749. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30 – August 5 is 4.0%. As of last night, 1,517 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
