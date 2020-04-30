SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The eight death of COVID-19 has been reported at Villas Senior Care Community.
The facility said on Thursday they have one additional death at the facility.
The victim is a female in her 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24. She was being treated at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
In addition to the death there is one new case of the virus associated with the facility. The positive case is a female staff member in her 20s.
Currently nine residents are being hospitalized at St. John's and five residents are being hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.
The total number of positive residents is 54 with 36 staff members, for a total of 90 cases, including 8 deaths.
Sangamon County as a whole announced nine new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 180 cases in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.