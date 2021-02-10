DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An apartment building, three houses, and two vehicles were struck by gunfire in Decatur Tuesday.
Officers were sent to the area of 2100 W. Ravina Park Rd. at 9:25 a.m.
Three residences in that block were struck, along with a vehicle.
About 32 casings were recovered, which were .45 and 9mm.
No one was injured.
One suspect is described as arriving in a dark colored vehicle, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The only suspect description was that the person was “very skinny."
Police said the shooting actually occurred between 4 and 4:30 a.m., but nobody called in about it at the time.
An apartment building and a vehicle in the 2400 block of Florian were later called in as being struck. Police said those may have been stray bullets connected to the other incident, but they are not sure at this time.
Residents of the apartment building did report hearing gunshots in the early morning hours of Tuesday. No casings were recovered at that location.
If you have any information, call Decatur Police.
