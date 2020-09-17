DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three adults and a child were able to escape an early morning house fire in Decatur Thursday.
Crews were called to a house in the 3600 block of N. Woodford around 2 a.m.
Smoke was showing from the one story house when firefighters arrived.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross with a place to stay.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.
