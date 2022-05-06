DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said three people were hit by gunshots in an overnight Decatur shooting.
At 1:37 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to the parking lot of a Decatur business located on Oakland Avenue and found multiple spent shell casings. While officers were on scene, three Decatur residents arrived at hospitals with gunshot wounds.
One victim is listed as being in critical condition Friday, while two were treated and are in stable condition.
Decatur police arrested one of the victims, an 18-year-old male from Decatur. He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said they established probable cause to arrest a 35-year-old man from Decatur for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Both suspects are in Macon County custody.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.