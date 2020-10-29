DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after two people were shot in Danville, police said.
Officers said they responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1200 block of Garden Drive for a report of shots fired. They found a 28-year-old Danville man had a gunshot wound to the leg.
This victim went to a local hospital for treatment. His wound is not life-threatening.
Police said they learned a second victim, a 30-year-old Danville man, had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room. This person had been shot in the chest and were listed as being in critical condition.
A press release said authorities learned several people had been in an argument in the 1200 block of Garden Drive, leading to shots being fired. Investigators said they are working to locate witnesses.
No suspect information is available Thursday evening.
Police want anyone with information to call the Danville Police Department at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)446-TIPS.
