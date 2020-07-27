URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana Police said one man is dead and two other men are hurt after an early Monday morning shooting.
Police said at 3 a.m. Monday, officers responded to 1400 Silver to a report a shooting. Officers arrived within minutes and found a man lying in the parking lot of an apartment building.
The victim had a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen/pelvis area. Urbana Police reported officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died later at Carle Hospital.
Officers located two other victims at the apartment building where the shooting happened. Both men had sustained either gunshot or lacerating injuries. They were transported to Carle Hospital for treatment.
Urbana Police reported officers finding physical evidence and have started interviewing witnesses. Initial reports found that an altercation took place near the front door of one of the apartments, which led to the shooting.
The scene is still being processed.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
