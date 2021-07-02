MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash between a semi-truck and car in Macon County.
State police said this crash occurred at U.S. 36 and Prairie Valley Road. According to troopers, a Ford Mustang was moving westbound on U.S. 36 from Prairie Valley Road near Lovington. At the same time, a semi-truck was moving eastbound on U.S. 36 in the same area.
The Ford crossed the center lane and hit the semi-truck head-on for an unknown reason, authorities said. The Ford driver was pronounced dead on the scene and both occupants of the semi-truck were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
U.S. 36 was still closed in the area before 6:30 p.m. Friday. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.