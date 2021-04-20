(NBC)- A shooting at a Long Island, New York, grocery store Tuesday left one person dead and two others injured, authorities said.
During a midday news briefing, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder identified the person who died as a 49-year-old man. The two other victims were taken to nearby hospitals and were alert, he said. Their names and conditions were not immediately released by authorities.
Ryder said the shooting occurred in an upstairs office at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, a suburb about 27 miles east of New York City.
Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, 30, was identified as a person of interest who remains at large, according to Ryder. Wilson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, police said.
Police identified Gabriel DeWitt Wilson as a person of interest in the shooting at a Long Island grocery store on April 20, 2021.Nassau County Police
Authorities were still trying to confirm if he was a current or a former employee of the grocery store.
Wilson is thought to have fled after the shooting, possibly jumping on a nearby bus to escape, NBC New York reported. Details on a motive were not released.
Schools in the West Hempstead district were placed on lockout after administrators were told there was police activity in the area.
The Long Island shooting comes less than a week after authorities said a gunman killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday before killing himself. Four others who were shot and another who was injured were taken to hospitals. Officials identified the gunman as a former FedEx employee. Four of the eight victims were from the Sikh community.
The incident also marked the second deadly shooting at a grocery store in less than a month. On March 22, a gunman walked into a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket and randomly started shooting shoppers, killing 10 people, including a police officer. The suspect was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.
In 2021, there have been at least six other large-scale shootings, including the ones in Indianapolis and Boulder, according to NBC News.
