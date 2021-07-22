SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A passenger is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Sangamon County.
Troopers said the crash happened at 8:08 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 4 just south of Divernon Road, when a vehicle was moving northbound on IL 4. At the same time, another vehicle was southbound on IL 4 in the same area.
Troopers said the first vehicle moved into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles in front of it and hit the second vehicle head-on. The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second vehicle's driver was airlifted with serious injuries, while the passenger of that vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The investigation is open and ongoing.
Northbound and southbound lanes were closed a 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Drivers were asked at that time to find an alternate route of travel. They should slow down, move over and use caution when approaching the scene.
