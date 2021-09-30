CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and three people have serious injuries after a Champaign County crash.
State police said the crash occurred at about 7:31 p.m. on U.S. Route 150 at Champaign County 2550 East. It was a head-on crash involving two vehicles.
In an 8:45 p.m. Thursday email, troopers said U.S. Route 150 was expected to be closed for several hours.
The investigation is open and ongoing.
