TOLONO TOWNSHIP (WAND) – One person is dead and four are injured after a crash in Tolono Township.
At approximately 5:19pm Saturday, Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on 800E (Staley Road) at 1000N (Monticello Road) in Tolono Township.
The investigation of the accident suggests that a black Dodge pickup truck was headed South on 800E when it ignored the stop sign at the intersection of 1000N and hit a red Ford SUV travelling East on 1000N.
The driver of the red Ford, Natalie S. McDowell, 54, from Monticello, was pronounced dead on scene. Two passengers from the Ford and the driver and a passenger of the Dodge were taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The driver of the Dodge, Caitlin Parker, 36, from Pesotum, was issued a traffic citation for disobeying a stop sign.
