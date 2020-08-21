BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said one person died as a result of a Bethany structure fire.
About 20 firefighters in total responded Friday to an Elm Street structure fire with reports of an injury. Crews brought with them a fire suppression apparatus and ambulance.
Authorities were on the scene for about two hours.
No other information has been released about the fatality. Firefighters said Bethany Fire Protection District is working on the case with Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office investigators.
"We want to thank the Bethany Fire volunteers, Sullivan Fire Protection District, Village of Bethany employees and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office for their assistance on this incident," a press release said.
Fire Chief Michael Jennings said this is the first fatal fire to happen in Bethany that he is aware of.
