CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after police said a car crashed into a tractor just east of Neoga in Cumberland County Friday morning.
It happened on County Road 1200 N. and County Road 900 E. around 8:45 a.m.
Police said a car driven by 27-year-old Hannah Watson-Reano of Neoga ran into the back of a John Deere Tractor driven by 69-year-old Gary Jones of Lerna.
Watson-Reano was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said both were driving east on County Road 1200 N. at County Road 900 E. Jones was operating the tractor, sweeping off the right shoulder for the Cotton Wood Township.
They said Watson-Reano failed to slow down and hit the back of the tractor.
The crash is still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.