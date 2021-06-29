IROQUOIS COUNTY, ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead after a fatal crash in Iroquois County.
The Iroquois County Coroner's Office said the crash happened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Line 000 East and State Route 116 near Ashkum.
Investigators said the driver of a 2011 Jeep Utility Vehicle was northbound on County Line 000 East and stopped at an intersection. The driver then turned left to head west on State Route 116 and pulled in front of an eastbound semi.
The two vehicles collided and the coroner said the Jeep came to rest on its top on State Route 116.
A 20-year-old woman from rural Ashkum was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Riverside Ambulance and the Collum Fire Department assisted at the scene.
