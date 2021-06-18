DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a four vehicle Decatur crash.
At 12:37 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to the area of Division Street and Monroe Street for the collision. Police said it involved a Pontiac, a Chevrolet Impala, a dump truck and a patient transport van.
Officers said preliminary investigation results showed the Pontiac, Impala and dump truck were northbound on Monroe at Division. The Pontiac slowed down to turn west on Division and was rear-ended by the Impala. One of the vehicles involved in that collision then entered the southbound lanes and hit the transport van, which lost control and struck the dump truck.
Police said the driver and passenger of the patient transport van were injured. The passenger and the driver were both transported to a hospital, and the passenger died. The driver was treated for a head injury.
The 1700 block of Monroe Street was closed at 2:50 p.m. Friday. Firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
The crash remains under investigation.
