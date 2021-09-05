VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said a man is dead after being hit by a car on Saturday night.
Troopers said a 58-year-old man was walking northbound on IL-1 just south of Interstate 74 on Saturday night. A vehicle driven by a 19-year-old from Georgetown was traveling north on that road and hit the 58-year-old man with his car.
The 58-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
The 19-year-old driver was not hurt.
The identity of the deceased will be released later by the Vermilion County Coroner.
The crash is under investigation.
