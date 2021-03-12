SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said one person was killed when a car and semi-truck collided Friday night in Springfield.
The crash happened on Old Route 54/Sangamon Avenue at Camp Butler Road.
Illinois State Police are handling the crash. They said multiple lanes are blocked.
All drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel.
The station will update this story when it learns more.
