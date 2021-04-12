KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) - One person is dead and a police officer is expected to survive after a shooting at a Tennessee high school.
According to NBC affiliate WBIR, officers responded at about 3:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a male person who might be armed in the school. When police approached, they said shots were fired.
A Knoxville officer suffered at least one gunshot wound. He is expected to survive after being taken to UT Medical Center.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they detained another person as part of their investigation. Authorities said there were no other known victims.
Identities of the people shot have not been released.
The school was placed on lockdown during the shooting. Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed all students not involved were released to be reunited with families.
Officials established a reunification site at the baseball field behind Austin-East Magnet High School, where the shooting occurred.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. WBIR reports it is standard for TBI to handle officer-involved shooting investigations.
Four Knoxville teens who either now or in the past attended Austin-East died in gun violence in recent months, prompting calls to action in the area.
