BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - A pedestrian died after a train hit them in the Blue Mound area, deputies said.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The collision happened on the tracks in the vicinity of 566 N. Railroad Ave., which is in Blue Mound.
Details are limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.