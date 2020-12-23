CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after a crash crashed into a Coles County business Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois State Police confirmed a 42-year-old Greenup man was killed. His name has not been released.
Troopers said the man was driving a 1985 international truck tractor at Illinois Route 130 north of County Road 480 N. when the crash occurred. At about 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, the driver went off the road to the left, hit a tree, overturned and stopped after striking a business.
The business where this happened is Rainbow Seamless Guttering.
