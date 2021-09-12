CHICAGO (WAND) - One person is dead and five others are hurt, including an off-duty Chicago firefighter, in a mass shooting on the city’s Far South Side Saturday night.
Police said at approximately 9:39 p.m. a group of people were heading outside to their cars in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when a person inside a vehicle opened fire.
A 42-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm and once in the armpit, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
A 32-year-old man, identified as an off-duty firefighter, was shot in the face, and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition.
According to CFD Spokesman Larry Langford, the firefighter is assigned to a firehouse on the city’s Far South Side.
Three other victims, including a 15-year-old girl, were taken to area hospitals following the shooting, and all three were listed in fair condition.
A sixth victim, a 31-year-old man, walked into Little Company of Mary Hospital after the shooting, and was listed in fair condition after suffering a graze wound to the head.
No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
