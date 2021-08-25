CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and another is in a hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash from Chatham.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office responded at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Curran Road and Mansion Road. They said the crash, which a passerby reported, involved two vehicles.
A female driver of an unknown age was killed. A male driver of an unknown age was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital with unknown injuries.
The sheriff's office said both vehicles had no occupants.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office patrol division and accident reconstruction unit are investigating the crash.
