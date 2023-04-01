BELVIDERE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said on Saturday that one person deid after a roof collapsed during Friday night's storm.
According to NBC affiliate WREX, first responders rushed to the Apollo Theatre in Downtown Belvidere on Friday night because a roof collapsed during the storm.
During a news conference on Saturday morning, authorities said a 50-year-old man died.
>> Tornado touchesdown in Sangamon County
Two people are reported to have life threatening injuries and two others have serious injuries, according to Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle. There were 18 other people taken to a local hospital with "moderate" injuries and five had minor injuries.
Dr. Matt Smetana, an emergency physician with Mercyhealth, said many of the injured in the roof collapse suffered blood trauma as well as orthopedic, neurological, and head injuries.
More than 40 people were taken to the hospital.
>> Photos from Friday's severe storm.
Chief Schadle said, "upwards of 200 people" were in the Apollo Theatre for a Friday night concert.
Officials said the crowd at the theatre helped remove debris, freeing people trapped under the collapsed roof. They were later evacuated from the building as officials deemed the building unsafe.
Structural engineers will assess the stability of the Apollo Theatre and determine whether the building will be salvageable.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and tornado damage across Illinois. He released this statement via Twitter on Saturday morning:
MK and I are thinking of those who suffered a great loss in the aftermath of Illinois' devastating tornadoes and severe weather.I've reached out and will continue to connect with state and local officials as we assess the full extent of the damage this morning.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 1, 2023
