DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department.
According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire.
According to the department, first arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke showing from behind a garage. Decatur Firefighters discovered a camper behind the garage that was fully involved.
Crews worked aggressively to extinguish the flames.
According to DFD, firefighters made contact with the home occupants and they told crews that the camper was possibly occupied by one person.
Decatur Firefighters discovered a person's remains.
The fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
