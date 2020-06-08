DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person lost their life in a Monday morning two-vehicle crash.
Authorities said the driver of a 2006 Pontiac was moving eastbound on U.S. Route 36 near 300 E. Road when she crossed the center line, moved into the westbound lanes and hit a 2006 International truck-tractor semi-trailer head-on.
The Pontiac driver died at the scene. Illinois State Police said the victim is female, but did not have any other descriptive information available in a Monday press release.
The victim's name will be released once her next-of-kin have been notified.
Troopers said a 62-year-old man from Atwood was driving the truck-tractor.
