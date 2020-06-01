SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Sangamon County.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 123, west of Illinois Route 124.
ISP said a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 123. The driver lost control and struck a guard rail on the south side of the roadway. The driver tried to regain control bu over corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway.
The car rolled several times before stopping in a field on the south side of the roadway. Both occupants in the car were ejected.
The driver was taken from the scene by helicopter. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The passenger was taken from the scene for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
