COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver has died after a six-vehicle crash in Coles County, Illinois State Police said.
At 3:37 p.m. Thursday, authorities said an unidentified vehicle approached five others that were stopped along I-57 northbound (mile post 183) due to backed up traffic. Its driver failed to slow down and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, then struck a 2016 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer, causing the Volvo's trailer to enter the left lane and hit a 2019 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer that was stopped.
The vehicle then hit the back of 2001 Chevrolet Malibu, causing it to be pushed into the back of a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer.
Troopers said the driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu has died. No information was available about this person in an early Friday press release. The driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu, a 59-year-old man from Charleston, went to a hospital for injury treatment.
Authorities are continuing to investigate Friday.
