LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Generations at Lincoln nursing home.
The person is in hospital care Wednesday. A press release from Mack Communications did not provide any other information about their age range or gender.
As of Wednesday morning, Logan County had seven positive cases of COVID-19. Three new cases were announced Tuesday, and the administrator of the Logan County Department of Public Health told WAND-TV two of them were from nursing homes.
It's unclear if this case is new or if it was one of the previously announced cases.
The release said Generations at Lincoln officials have been in regular contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and the Logan County Department of Public Health.
"Beginning on March 6, 2020, all staff and visitors to our home were pre-screened before they were allowed in the building," the statement said. "Access to our home has been strictly limited to essential healthcare workers and caregivers since IDPH issued their first order to limit access on March 13. In addition to health screenings at the start of each shift, employees are also screened every four hours. Residents are also given health screenings two times per shift and communal dining has been modified to meet guidelines."
The statement went on to add Generations is "adequately stocked" with personal protective equipment. It said all employees "adhere to the highest standards of infection control protocol and use personal protective equipment".
"Generations at Lincoln also employs infectious disease specialists that we regularly communicate with," the statement added. "To help our staff during these stressful times, Generations at Lincoln has increased hourly wages by $2.
Generations at Lincoln is following strict isolation procedures in case any resident or employee becomes symptomatic. We rigorously adhere to all policies and procedures from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure continued safety of our residents and staff. We sincerely sympathize with anyone who has been affected by this illness."
