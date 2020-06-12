DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after someone was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Decatur.
A 25-year-old victim was shot in the leg after getting out of a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Warren St. around 10:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital.
No suspects have been identified so far.
