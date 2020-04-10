TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hospitalized after a Taylorville house fire Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of White Ave. Heavy fire was visible from the front of the home.
A person inside was able to get out themselves, but was then taken by ambulance to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Crews extinguished the fire with help from Stonington and Owaneco Fire Protection Districts, Taylorville Police, and Dunn's ambulance.
Investigators are still working to learn how the fire started.