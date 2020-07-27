CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A large fight in Champaign sent one person to a hospital for treatment Monday night, police said.
Officers responded to South Country Fair Drive and found several people involved in a fight. Responders took one person to a local hospital.
Several units responded to the scene because of a high number of people outside in the area. Authorities determined they were onlookers.
It's unclear at this time what caused the fight.
Police are continuing to investigate.
