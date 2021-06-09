(WAND) - A St. Louis man was injured in a Sangamon County crash between two semi-trucks.
It happened at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday on I-55 at mile post 77 in the Divernon area. Troopers said a 2013 Freightliner semi-truck had been parked on the shoulder and was starting back into traffic on I-55 southbound at mile post 77. At the same time, a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck was moving southbound on I-55 directly behind the Freightliner.
Authorities said the Peterbilt truck rear-ended the semi-trailer of the Freightliner. The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as 42-year-old Richard Allen of St. Louis, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Freightliner driver refused medical attention.
Southbound I-55 traffic was still shut down before 5 p.m. Wednesday for recovery and towing. At that time, traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 80 (Divernon).
