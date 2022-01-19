LODA, Ill. (WAND) - A person is in critical condition after they were shot in the head in Loda, per authorities.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police said responders found the victim with a gunshot wound when they responded. The victim was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and is in critical condition Wednesday evening.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit was requested to the scene of the shooting. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.
"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," a press release said.
