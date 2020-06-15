SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was injured Monday morning after a car crashed into the Grand Barber and Beauty Salon, 217 N. Grand Avenue West.
Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said crews were initially called to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. Police shut down part of the road while first responders worked the scene.
The car's driver was transported by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Reyne could not comment on the extent of the driver's injuries.
Crews with the city's building and zoning department and City, Water, Light, and Power also responded to the scene.
Springfield fire's technical rescue teams were also at the scene to determine the structural integrity of the building.
No further information was available Monday afternoon.
