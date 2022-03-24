SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person was injured after a Springfield fire engine collided with an SUV Thursday morning.
A news release from the fire department said the crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of East Cook Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The SUV struck a light pole after colliding with fire engine No. 4.
Engine 4 sustained significant front end damage, according to the news release, and no Springfield firefighters were injured in the crash.
The SUV's driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and ticketed for disregarding a traffic control device.
City Water, Light, and Power and the Springfield Police Department also responded to the scene Thursday morning.
