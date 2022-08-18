DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department.
First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
The SUV flipped over on its hood. The fire department said that the SUV's driver was treated for minor injuries. The truck's driver refused treatment.
Decatur police, fire and ambulance responded. Traffic was reduced to right-hand lanes on Main Street while responders worked the scene.
WAND will continue to follow the story and bring you any new information.
