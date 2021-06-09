(WAND)- District 9 Troopers and other first responders are on scene of a personal injury crash on I-55 south bound at mile post 104.
The crash is approximately one mile south of Sherman. One person was injured.
All lanes were back open after 3:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution as normal traffic flow resumes.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
