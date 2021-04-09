DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to a hospital after a crash in Decatur.
Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of S. Airport Road. Authorities were called to the scene at 5:08 p.m. Friday.
The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
