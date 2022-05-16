SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle ran over a person's foot when it rammed into the front of a Springfield business Monday, firefighters said.
At about 1:04 p.m. Monday, firefighters said the vehicle struck HomeTown Pantry, located at 201 S. Grand Ave. W.
The female victim was found by responders at the scene. Responders transported her to a hospital by ambulance.
Firefighters deemed the building to be safe while on the scene. Building and zoning officials were called to the area.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WAND News captured video on the scene of the crash. The inside of the business appeared to have taken serious damage. The front doors were detached and on the floor with food items scattered around. Shelves appeared to also be damaged.
An employee of the business told WAND News four people were inside at the time in the deli area. The employee added he was behind the counter when someone rammed through the door, sending items flying.
