(WAND)- A fatal crash in Spaulding also sends one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police arrived on the scene of a fatal crash around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, off Route 54 on South Main Street in Spaulding.
After arriving on the scene, police had to shut down Route 54 after a 63-year-old male from Riverton, IL, was pronounced dead.
According to police, the Riverton man traveled northeast on Illinois Route 54 approaching South Main Street when he failed to yield as another traveler was turning left onto Main Street, causing the collision.
The other traveler, Bradley Watson, 37, of Pekin, IL, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Sangamon County Coroner will release the name of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin.
This crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
