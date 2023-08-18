CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed, and two others injured in a Champaign shooting Thursday.
Champaign Police were called to the 800 block of South Mattis Ave. at 11:17 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found three victims with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims included a 21-year-old man from Champaign, a 24-year-old man from Champaign, and a 24-year-old man from Urbana.
All three victims were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
At the hospital, the 24-year-old victims remain in stable condition, but the 21-year-old victim did not survive.
The victim who did not survive was identified by the coroner as Anthony L. Parks of Champaign. He was pronounced dead at 12:09 a.m. on August 18.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police said they believe the men were gathered inside an apartment when an altercation took place. During the altercation, a fourth individual produced a gun and opened fire, striking the three others, police said. Police said the suspect ran away and has not been found.
Officers continue to search the area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
