MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on Interstate 72 near mile post 150 Wednesday night.
The crash scene was just past the Argenta exit.
ISP said three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police said a service truck was working on a broken down semi on the side of the road. Another semi rear-ended the broken down semi, which then hit the service truck.
The service truck operator, 32-year-old Erik Ervin, was taken by helicopter to the hospital, but did not survive.
Police said the driver of the semi, 42-year-old Shawn Morrison of Springfield, rear-ended the semi that was broken down, pushing it into Ervin's service truck.
Morrison was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the broken down semi, 27-year-old Andrii Shvabskyi of Macomb, Michigan, was also transported to the hospital with injuries.
Morrison was preliminarily charged with a Scott's Law violation for failing to yield to a stationary vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The roadway was closed for about nine hours.
All lanes reopened to traffic at 6:35 a.m.
