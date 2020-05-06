MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old from Virden Illinois died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Finney Road.
According to the report from the Illinois State Police, a green Ford truck was traveling south on Route 4, for an unknown reason the driver of the truck crossed the center line and struck a truck-tractor semi-trailer head-on. The Ford truck rolled over and caught fire in the west ditch.
ISP said the semi stopped in the east ditch.
The driver of the Ford truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Macoupin County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 18-year-old Colby Rheude of Virden Illinois.
The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
