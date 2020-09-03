SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person lost their life in a Springfield motorcycle crash.
Police said they responded at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to North Cotton Hill Road.
Details about what caused the crash are unknown at this time.
According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the person who died was an 18-year-old Springfield man. His identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
