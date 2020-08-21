SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed in a Sangamon County crash Thursday night.
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m.
Police said someone driving a truck was going eastbound on Illinois 123, one mile east of Cline Rd. when they ran off the south side of the road and overturned in a bean field.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver's name is being withheld as family members are notified.
