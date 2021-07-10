SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash in Springfield early Saturday morning.
Police said the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of South 5th Street and Lawrence Avenue.
The Sangamon County Coroner said two vehicles were involved in the crash. The coroner said an occupant of a pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 a.m. The identity is being withheld until the family is notified.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and Springfield Police.
