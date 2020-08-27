SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was killed in a house fire in Springfield Thursday afternoon.
The Springfield Fire Department was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. to the 2900 block of South State Street for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a one-story home. Firefighters entered the home looking occupants. That's where they found a 39-year-old woman unresponsive.
The woman was transported to Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The hospital later notified fire investigators that the 39-year-old woman had died.
Crews quickly put out the fire. No other victims were found in the home. No other injuries were reported. Investigators don't know what caused the fire. The home sustained moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office will release the 39-year-old victim's information at a later time.
