COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Another COVID-19 death and five more cases have been reported in Coles County.
The most recent death was a resident at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility.
This marks the 17th death related to COVID-19 in the county.
Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center also confirmed one of its employees has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The employee has been removed from the facility and will not return until all established criteria to do so are met.
"Resident safety is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Mattoon Rehabilitation and Heath Care Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. We are not permitting visitors per the direction of the local health department," the facility said.
People can call 217-235-7138 for updates on the status of loved ones at that facility.
Family members will be contacted if any resident there tests positive.
There are now 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coles County. 3 people are hospitalized. 95 have recovered.
82 of the confirmed cases have been associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare
