SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced a new death at the Villas Senior Care Community.
The person was a female resident in her 80s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24. She was being treated at Memorial Medical Center.
Currently no residents or staff members are being hospitalized.
As of Monday there were 21 deaths, 60 residents and 44 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. That's a total of 104 cases for the facility.
